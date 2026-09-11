Chinese Company Rewards PIMS nurse Rs1m for saving newborn

The fire in the neonatal nursery at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) killed 14 newborns.

ISLAMABAD: A Chinese company has awarded Rs1 million to PIMS nurse Razia Noreen for saving the life of a newborn during last month’s nursery fire at the hospital.

The fire in the neonatal nursery at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) killed 14 newborns, while Noreen managed to rescue the only baby who survived the incident.

Noreen risked her own life to save the newborn, drawing praise for her bravery.

Yan Jin, chairperson of the Chinese company, presented Noreen with a Rs1 million check on Thursday in recognition of her courage.

“Saving one life is equivalent to saving all of humanity,” Yan Jin said on the occasion.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier awarded Noreen Rs10 million for her bravery and announced that she would be conferred with the Tamgha-i-Khidmat by the government of Pakistan.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced a Rs10 million cash award and the Tamgha-e-Khidmat for nurse Razia Noreen, who rescued a newborn during a deadly fire at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sharif met Noreen at the Prime Minister’s House on Thursday to commend her bravery during the incident. Health Minister Mustafa Kamal and Information Minister Attaullah Tarar were also present.

The prime minister said Noreen’s courage would be remembered and announced that she would receive the Tamgha-e-Khidmat on March 23, along with Rs10 million in recognition of her efforts.

Noreen told the prime minister that she had wanted to save the other newborns as well but was unable to do so. She said she returned after rescuing one baby when an explosion occurred, plunging the ward into darkness.