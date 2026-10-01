National Savings revises profit rates upward on all listed schemes

Profit rates on six schemes rise by 12 to 74 basis points, with Special Savings Certificates seeing the biggest increase.

KARACHI: The Directorate of National Savings has raised profit rates across several of its savings schemes, with increases ranging from 12 to 74 basis points.





The rate on Defence Savings Certificates rose 19 basis points to 11.80%, while the rate of return on Behbood Savings Certificates and the Pensioners' Benefit Account increased 12 basis points to 12.72%.





Regular Income Certificates saw their rate climb 60 basis points to 11.76%, and Special Savings Certificates rose 74 basis points to 11.82%, the largest increase among the revised schemes.





The three-year Sarwa Islamic Savings Certificate rate rose 41 basis points to 11.57%. The five-year Sarwa certificate rate increased 54 basis points to 11.70%.





A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.