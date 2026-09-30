PMA, YDA and PIMA condemn FBR raids on clinics

The PMA warned that doctors could consider an indefinite nationwide shutdown of healthcare services

KARACHI: The Pakistan Medical Association, Young Doctors Association and Pakistan Islamic Medical Association have condemned alleged Federal Board of Revenue raids on clinics and hospitals and opposed mandatory point-of-sale systems at medical facilities, as the PMA announced an All-Pakistan Doctors’ Convention on Oct. 11 in Gujrat.

The PMA warned that doctors could consider an indefinite nationwide shutdown of healthcare services if the government fails to address their concerns over tax and monitoring regulations.

The announcement was made at a joint press conference attended by former PMA Centre President Prof. S. Tipu Sultan, PMA Centre Secretary General Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, PMA Karachi President Dr. Ismail Memon, General Secretary Dr. Shahid Mamsa and Young Doctors Association Sindh Chairman Dr. Mehboob Noonari.

The PMA said doctors across the country observed a one-day strike Wednesday against FBR tax policies, including mandatory installation of POS systems at medical practices and penalties under Section 175C.

The association claimed private outpatient departments, private hospital consultations and routine diagnostic services were suspended in several cities across Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. It said rallies and demonstrations were also held in support of the strike.

The PMA said emergency rooms, intensive care units, coronary care units and other life-saving services continued operating at public hospitals during the protest.

Prof. Tipu Sultan said doctors had made repeated attempts to resolve the dispute through talks with the FBR and Finance Ministry.

He said the PMA had held two meetings with the FBR chairman and one with the federal finance minister, during which, according to the association, assurances were given about withdrawing the POS requirement for private hospitals and clinics.

He said the association later approached the FBR chairman again but was unable to secure implementation of the earlier commitments.

The PMA said treating healthcare services under the same framework as commercial retail businesses was unacceptable and urged the government to withdraw the regulations.

The association said representatives of the PMA, YDA, specialty colleges and medical bodies from all provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan would attend the Oct. 11 convention in Gujrat.

It warned that if the government fails to address the doctors’ grievances before the convention, participants could consider an extended, indefinite nationwide shutdown of healthcare services.

Meanwhile, PIMA Central President Prof. Dr. Atif Hafeez condemned what the association described as FBR raids and harassment of clinics and hospitals and expressed support for the PMA’s opposition to mandatory POS systems.

Hafeez s.aid healthcare services should not be treated in the same manner as retail businesses, arguing that medical consultations and treatments vary from patient to patient.

He also raised concerns about patient privacy, saying real-time invoicing through POS systems could potentially transmit sensitive patient information to government servers.

Hafeez said PIMA supported taxation as a national responsibility but called for major policy changes affecting doctors to be introduced gradually and through a phased process.

He said the costs of computers, internet services, POS hardware and related sales taxes could increase the financial burden on patients.

PIMA also opposed what it called unnecessary inspections and raids by the FBR, saying clinics and hospitals were already subject to oversight by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, provincial healthcare commissions and district health authorities.

The association urged the government to halt the POS policy for healthcare facilities and asked FBR officials to refrain from what it described as harassment of doctors and healthcare professionals.

PIMA warned that doctors could consider further action if the dispute was not resolved and said the government would be responsible for the consequences.