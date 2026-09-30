Stray Kids turn into storybook heroes as ‘Paper Tale’ teasers set the internet buzzing

Fans have connected the StaryKids visuals with familiar tales.

SEOUL: Stray Kids are turning the page of their music career with a brand-new adventure and this time, the K-pop stars have stepped straight into a storybook.





The eight-member South Korean group has unveiled the first teaser images for its 2027 Season’s Greetings, “Paper Tale,” giving fans a dreamy world of fairytale-inspired styling, oversized paper creations and storybook imagery. The teasers sent fans into a fresh wave of excitement across social media.

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The concept features Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N, with each member styled around a different whimsical character and fantasy world.





The official teasers confirm the eight members and the “Paper Tale” concept, while some specific character associations circulating among fans remain interpretations of the styling rather than official character announcements.





Fans have connected the visuals with familiar tales, including “The Little Prince,” “Alice in Wonderland,” “Jack and the Beanstalk,” “Cinderella,” “Pinocchio,” “Hansel & Gretel” and “Peter Pan.” Seungmin, one of the members of Stary Kids has also been associated with an angel-inspired look.

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The visual world is built around paper airplanes, beanstalk-like structures, playing-card imagery, candy-colored details, wings and elaborate paper sculptures, giving the project a distinctly handmade, fairytale feel.





And Felix has already become one of the biggest talking points. Fans flooded social media with reactions to the singer's dreamy styling, particularly the small decorative details around his eyes. One fan wrote that he looked as if he had been “painted,” while others described the visuals as breathtaking, magical and dreamlike.





Another fan said the group’s fairytale concept was “so pretty". The excitement comes as Stray Kids continue to expand their global presence. The group, managed by JYP Entertainment, debuted in 2018. The members are also known for their involvement in writing, composing and producing their music.

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Their catalog includes some of K-pop’s most recognizable recent hits, including “God’s Menu,” “MANIAC,” “Thunderous,” “S-Class,” “LALALALA” and “Chk Chk Boom.”





Among the group’s major achievements, Stray Kids have earned six consecutive No. 1 debuts on the Billboard 200, according to Sony Music Japan, marking an unprecedented run for the chart at the time of that report.





Now, the group is trading stadium-sized ambition for something much more whimsical: a paper-built fantasy world. The official “Paper Tale” preorder period runs from Oct. 6 through Oct. 14, according to official announcements.