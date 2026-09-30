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Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill

The participating troops exchanged professional knowledge and shared their experience in modern military operations.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan special forces

RAWALPINDI: Special forces from Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan completed the fifth edition of the multinational military exercise “Eternal Brotherhood-V” in Uzbekistan after nearly two weeks of joint training aimed at improving coordination, combat skills and readiness for multinational operations.


The exercise, held from Sept. 13 to 25, brought together special forces from the four countries for specialized training and coordinated activities designed to strengthen their ability to operate together.

During the drill, the participating troops exchanged professional knowledge and shared their experience in modern military operations, combat techniques and strategies for dealing with emerging security challenges.


The exercise also focused on improving tactical coordination and communication among the participating forces. The training was intended to help the troops work more effectively during joint missions and other multinational operations.


Kazakhstan participated as an observer, adding a regional dimension to the exercise and highlighting expanding military and security cooperation among the participating countries.


Pakistan routinely conducts joint training exercises with the friendly countries. Earlier in April, Pakistan and Egypt concluded a two-week-long military exercise also focused on counter-terrorism.


In January, the 13th Pakistan-US bilateral joint military exercise ‘Inspired Gambit 2026’ was held with a focus on counter-terrorism. In October 2025, Pakistan and Kazakhstan participated in a joint counter-terrorism training exercise lasting two weeks to improve military-to-military relations.


In February, Pakistan and Uzbekistan agreed to continue mutual participation in joint military exercises and training, and to cooperate in the field of professional development, exchange of best practices and collaboration between military institutions of the two countries.


Last month, Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia agreed to form a mechanism for joint military training under the trilateral defence pact.


The exercise provided an opportunity for the forces to build mutual confidence, exchange operational experience and strengthen professional ties through multinational training.

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