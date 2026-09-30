Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi face uncertain T20I future

Pakistan’s white-ball squads are expected to be announced this week, with Sahibzada Farhan reportedly in line to be appointed T20I captain.

LAHORE: Pakistan selectors are considering dropping Salman Ali Agha and Shaheen Shah Afridi from the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka and the subsequent tri-series, according to sources.

Pakistan’s white-ball squads are expected to be announced this week, with Sahibzada Farhan reportedly in line to be appointed T20I captain.

Sources said Salman Ali Agha would not be part of the T20I squad if Farhan is named captain. Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are also unlikely to be selected for the T20 format, while Fakhar Zaman is expected to return to the squad.

The selectors are closely monitoring the performances of young players at the ongoing Asian Games before finalizing the squads. The proposed T20I squad is expected to be finalized after the Asian Games semifinal.

Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, however, are expected to be selected for the ODI squad.

No separate training camp will be held because of the players’ domestic commitments and the Asian Games. Selected players for the white-ball teams will report directly to the team hotel in Rawalpindi.

Sri Lanka are scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on Oct. 4. The three-match T20I series will be played in Rawalpindi on Oct. 9, 11 and 13.

The T20I series will be followed by a tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka.

The Pakistan squad for the two-Test series against Sri Lanka will be announced separately at a later stage.