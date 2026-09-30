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Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Ex-world snooker champion sentenced to seven years in prison

Graeme Dott showed no reaction when the verdict and sentence were announced in court. He was later taken to prison in handcuffs.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

EDINBURGH: Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing two children.

The 49-year-old Scottish former snooker player was sentenced by the High Court in Edinburgh, according to reports by international media.

Dott showed no reaction when the verdict and sentence were announced in court. He was later taken to prison in handcuffs.

According to reports, Dott was accused of sexually abusing a boy and a girl between 1993 and 2010.

Dott won the World Snooker Championship title in 2006, securing the biggest title of his career.

Earlier, Pakistan’s rising snooker talent, Hasnain Akhtar, has made history by clinching the title at the IBSF World Under-17 Snooker Championship.

With this remarkable achievement, Hasnain becomes the first Pakistani ever to win this prestigious title. The championship final, held in Bahrain, saw Hasnain deliver a dominant performance as he defeated Wales’ Riley Powell in a one-sided contest with a convincing 4-0 victory.

In the Under-17 event final, Hasnain Akhtar delivered a spectacular performance, leaving his opponent with no opportunity to score. He showcased an exceptionally balanced game, not dropping a single frame, and secured a resounding 4-0 win.

Akhtar's journey to the final was equally impressive. He had earlier defeated Poland's Oliwier Neznalek 4-0 in the semi-final to secure his spot.

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