Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027

Lahore's district administration has said only approved kite sizes and permitted cotton string will be allowed.

LAHORE: A wave of excitement is sweeping through Lahore as the city prepares to welcome 2027 with the vibrant colors, kite-filled skies and festive gatherings of Basant, after Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif approved a 10-day celebration from Jan. 29 to Feb. 7, with a one-day pause on Feb. 5 for Kashmir Day.





The extended festival, approved on Wednesday, Sept. 30, is expected to bring Lahoris together for a colorful celebration of Punjab's cultural heritage and Lahore's historic traditions, while authorities prepare new safety arrangements aimed at protecting residents and visitors during the festivities.





Maryam Nawaz described the festival as an opportunity to promote Punjab's cultural identity and showcase Lahore's centuries-old traditions to audiences around the world.





“Ten-day Basant will promote Punjab’s cultural colors and Lahore’s centuries-old traditions across the world,” Maryam was quoted as saying in a government statement.





The chief minister also called on citizens to celebrate responsibly, urging them to follow safety regulations, demonstrate civic responsibility and help protect human lives during the festivities.





Basant was banned in Lahore in 2007 following deaths and serious injuries linked particularly to sharp kite strings and celebratory gunfire. The traditional kite-flying festival returned to Lahore in February 2026 after an extended suspension. The city hosted celebrations from Feb. 6 to 8 under a tightly regulated framework designed to reduce risks associated with kite flying.





Lahore's district administration has said only approved kite sizes and permitted cotton string will be allowed, while prohibited materials such as chemical-coated string and metallic wire will face strict enforcement.





The administration has also been working on measures intended to prevent unauthorized kite-flying materials from entering the city, with officials conducting checks at major entry points and taking action against illegal transportation.





In August, Maryam Nawaz had announced March 12-14 as the dates, but the government has now revised the schedule. For Lahore residents, the revised plan means the new year will begin with an extended period of cultural festivities, colorful gatherings and kite flying.