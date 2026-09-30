Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
30-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.49 PKR
Rs. 387.54/ltr
DIESEL
-2.73 PKR
Rs. 402.24/ltr
Headlines
Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR Jennifer Lawrence sparks Hollywood frenzy with sci-fi thriller ‘The Flood’ Pakistan, Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan wrap up joint special forces drill Pakistan doubles pharma tax to 0.5% squeezing already thin distributor margins Security threats in Balochistan province slow Pakistan’s $9 billion Reko Diq mining project Trump calls Google CEO Sundar Pichai a ‘monster’ in surprise remark Lahore skies set to fill with kites as 10-day Basant festival announced for 2027 Sharif meets Barclays, J.P. Morgan, Citi, BlackRock and Rothschild & Co. as Islamabad seeks fresh investment UK PM Burnham says rejoining EU is among options as he eyes reset on Brexit Flydubai flight to Israel diverts to Saudi Arabia due to fight between pilots Pakistan announces plan to deepen local currency bond market under IMF Income Tax Return filing deadline will not be extended: FBR

Gold prices rise after three-day pause

In the local bullion market, the price of gold rose by Rs4,300 per tola to Rs441,636.

Web Desk September 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

KARACHI: Gold prices rose in global and local markets Wednesday after a three-day pause, with the international price increasing by $43 per ounce to $4,191.

In the local bullion market, the price of gold rose by Rs4,300 per tola to Rs441,636. The price of 10 grams increased by Rs3,686 to Rs378,631.

Silver prices also increased. The international price of silver rose by 20 cents per ounce to $61, pushing the local price up by Rs20 per tola to Rs6,578.

The price of 10 grams of silver increased by Rs17 to Rs5,639.

Earlier, Gold prices fell sharply in global and local markets on Monday, with the price of a tola of gold in Pakistan declining by Rs12,800.

In the international bullion market, gold prices fell $128 per ounce to $4,156.

Following the decline in international prices, the price of a tola of gold in the local market fell to Rs438,136, while the price of 10 grams dropped by Rs10,973 to Rs375,631.

Silver prices also declined, with the price of a tola falling by Rs325 to Rs6,578. The price of 10 grams of silver decreased by Rs279 to Rs5,639.

Gold has traditionally been regarded as a safe-haven investment because its value tends to rise during periods of inflation, political uncertainty and economic instability.

For centuries, gold has served as a store of wealth and a form of currency. When investors lose confidence in other asset classes, they often turn to gold as a relatively stable investment to preserve their wealth.

In Pakistan, the mechanism for setting domestic gold prices was revised last year. Under the updated formula, local gold prices are calculated based on the international market rate plus a premium of $20 per ounce, reflecting domestic pricing adjustments.

Recommended

Gold prices recover after four-day slide

Gold prices recover after four-day slide
Gold prices witness notable drop in Pakistan

Gold prices witness notable drop in Pakistan
Gold prices rise again, silver declines

Gold prices rise again, silver declines
Gold prices skyrocket across global and Pakistani markets

Gold prices skyrocket across global and Pakistani markets
Gold prices surge in global and local markets

Gold prices surge in global and local markets
Gold hits historic high as prices exceed Rs500, 000 per tola

Gold hits historic high as prices exceed Rs500, 000 per tola
Major drop in gold price reported in Pakistan

Major drop in gold price reported in Pakistan
Gold prices fall further in global and local markets

Gold prices fall further in global and local markets
Gold prices surge in Pakistan as global rates climb

Gold prices surge in Pakistan as global rates climb
Gold drops Rs 4,700 per tola in Pakistan

Gold drops Rs 4,700 per tola in Pakistan
Gold prices jump sharply in Pakistan after days of decline

Gold prices jump sharply in Pakistan after days of decline
Gold prices record sharp decline in Pakistan

Gold prices record sharp decline in Pakistan