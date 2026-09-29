Pakistan to face Bangladesh in Asian Games cricket semifinal

Pakistan will meet Bangladesh on Oct. 1 after both teams advance from rain-hit quarterfinals.

NISSHIN, Japan: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the Asian Games men’s cricket semifinal on Oct. 1 after rain washed out Bangladesh’s quarterfinal against Malaysia in Nisshin on Tuesday, sending both teams into the last four without completing a knockout match.





Bangladesh advanced after persistent rain prevented a single ball from being bowled against Malaysia. Pakistan had reached the semifinals a day earlier when its quarterfinal against Hong Kong was also abandoned without play.





Pakistan and Bangladesh will now meet for a place in the gold-medal match, while India will face Sri Lanka in the other semifinal on the same day.





Sri Lanka advanced after its quarterfinal against Nepal was also washed out by rain, continuing a frustrating run of weather disruptions at the tournament.

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The repeated washouts have tested organizers, who spent about a year converting a baseball diamond into a cricket venue for the Asian Games.





“Cricket, like baseball, you can't play it in the rain. A year of my life on this, and it rains,” sports director Jarrad Shearer said.





Shearer said organizers would work to dry uncovered areas of the ground ahead of the semifinals, using squeegees, large brooms, sponges and other equipment.

“We've got some soppers, we've got some squeegees, some big old brooms, we've got sponges,” he said.





Bangladesh will be without batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been ruled out of the tournament after suffering a fever and infection.





Organizers are hopeful of improved weather for the semifinals on Oct. 1 and the medal matches on Oct. 3, allowing the remaining fixtures to proceed as scheduled.