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Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse welcome their first baby girl

The couple shared the first glimpse of their newborn daughter in a sweet family photo on Instagram.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Barbara Palvin- Dylan Sprouse

LOS ANGELES: A new little arrival has made Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse’s family complete, as the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, and shared the heartwarming news with fans.


The couple announced the arrival Monday, Sept. 28, with a sweet family photo showing them holding their newborn daughter while watching a Los Angeles Dodgers game. The three were dressed in Dodgers jerseys as they enjoyed the game together.


“We took Labor Day literally this year,” the couple jokingly wrote in the caption, suggesting their daughter was born around Labor Day, Sept. 7.


Palvin later gave fans another glimpse of their little girl on Instagram Stories, sharing a photo of Sprouse with their daughter and writing, “Daddy’s girl already.”

The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name.



The new parents first announced their pregnancy in May while attending the 79th Cannes Film Festival in France. Palvin showed off her baby bump in a light blue Miu Miu gown as she posed alongside Sprouse.


The model later kept fans guessing about the baby’s gender by wearing both blue and pink looks during the festival, sparking speculation over whether the couple was expecting a boy or girl.


The mystery was finally settled in July when Sprouse revealed during the debut episode of his “Wildmen” podcast that they were expecting a daughter.

“We are having a baby girl, which I’m very excited about,” Sprouse said, adding that he was excited to become a “girl dad.”


The actor also revealed that the couple had been calling their unborn daughter “principessa,” the Italian word for princess, while going back and forth over possible names.

Sprouse later opened up about fatherhood during an August appearance on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, describing the arrival of a daughter as something unfamiliar for his family.


“We have a very small family in general, but this is the first Sprouse girl in a very long time,” he said, explaining that he grew up in a family of boys.


Palvin also joked during their podcast conversation that having a daughter would “mellow” her husband, while Sprouse said he was already looking forward to having tea parties with his little girl.


Palvin, 32, and Sprouse, 34, married in July 2023 and have been together for more than three years. Their newborn daughter is their first child.

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