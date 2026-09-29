Backstreet Boys set to return to UK for first shows in five years

The five-piece, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, began a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas last year and are planning to return there for further shows this Christmas.

The Backstreet Boys will reportedly return to the UK next year for their first shows on British soil in five years.





The five-piece, Nick Carter, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Kevin Richardson and Howie Dorough, began a residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas last year and are planning to return there for further shows this Christmas.





On Friday, they began a residency in Dusseldorf, Germany, one of the group's biggest markets in the '90s, and according to The Sun, they will follow it up in 2027 with multiple shows in the UK, including at least one at The O2.





"Backstreet's back — and they're coming to London," a source told the newspaper.





"All the details are under lock and key but the residency means the guys are on top form and are ready to head out on tour.





"The concerts will take place next year, with one at London's O2 Arena which will make up part of the venue's 20th anniversary celebrations.





"The lads are beyond excited about this and have been working so hard."