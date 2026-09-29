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Punjab bans outdoor drone flights for 30 days over security

Small drones may be used at indoor events, while approved agricultural, irrigation and research flights remain exempt.

Web Desk September 29, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Section 144

LAHORE: Punjab has banned outdoor drone flights for 30 days under Section 144, with the provincial government citing security concerns and the need to protect public safety and property.


The Punjab Home Department issued the order Tuesday under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. The restriction applies across the province and directs district administrations and police to ensure its implementation.


Under the order, drones cannot be flown in open areas during the restriction period without official permission.


However, small drones may be used at indoor events held in halls and marquees. Organizers will be responsible for ensuring their safe and lawful operation.

The ban does not apply to intelligence and law enforcement agencies using drones for official duties.


The Home Department has also formed district-level Safe Drone Usage Committees to review applications and issue written permission for specific operations. Requests related to agriculture, irrigation and research may be considered by the committees.


Drone flights covered by written approval from the relevant committee will remain exempt from the restriction.


Authorities have directed police and district administrations across Punjab to ensure compliance with the order throughout the 30-day period.

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