Section 144 enforced in Islamabad, public gatherings banned

According to the administration, the restriction also applies under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024Section 144 e

ISLAMABAD: The district administration has enforced Section 144 in the federal capital, banning public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations, officials said Wednesday.

According to the administration, the restriction also applies under the Peaceful Assembly and Public Order Act 2024. Authorities warned that violations would result in legal action.

The administration said violations of the Public Order Act could carry a prison sentence of up to three years and urged residents not to participate in activities prohibited by law.

It also called on citizens to cooperate with security agencies and avoid unlawful gatherings.

The latest order comes as security measures have been tightened in the capital. An earlier district administration order said Section 144 would remain in force for two months and prohibited gatherings of five or more people, as well as processions, rallies and demonstrations, in public places across Islamabad.