Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision

Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect

The Home Department said the measures were introduced as a precautionary step in response to the security warnings.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Section 144

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have imposed Section 144 across the province from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, banning public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations after security agencies warned of possible terrorist attacks targeting crowds.

The Punjab government has tightened security measures across the province following what officials described as highly sensitive intelligence about possible attacks by banned militant groups.

The Punjab Home Department issued the order to help prevent violence and protect people and their property during the five-day restriction period.

Under the new measures, groups of five or more people are not allowed to gather in public areas, streets or open spaces. Authorities have also prohibited political rallies, processions, public meetings, sit-ins and demonstrations across Punjab.

The order further bans people from carrying or openly displaying weapons in public places. Officials said legal action could be taken against anyone who encourages or organizes unauthorized gatherings, rallies or demonstrations during the restriction period.

The notification said, “Credible reports have been received from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies (IAs) mentioning a serious and imminent threat to public peace, tranquillity, and the safety of life and property across the province of Punjab by militant/terrorist organizations and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAS).”

It said intelligence agencies had issued “multiple threat alerts” about possible attacks involving suicide bombers, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and targeted killings.

However, the restrictions will not cover mosques or other religious places. Funeral prayers, burial ceremonies and weddings will also be allowed. Courts and government offices will continue to operate, while events approved by the relevant authorities or covered by a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC), will remain exempt.

Security, intelligence and law enforcement personnel performing official duties will also be excluded from the restrictions.

The Home Department said the measures were introduced as a precautionary step in response to the security warnings. Officials said protecting citizens and their property remains the government’s main priority as authorities work to prevent possible attacks and maintain peace throughout Punjab.

Recommended

Section 144 enforcement in Punjab continued for another week

Section 144 enforcement in Punjab continued for another week
Punjab imposes ban on rallies and procession under Section 144

Punjab imposes ban on rallies and procession under Section 144
Section 144 imposed in five more districts of Punjab

Section 144 imposed in five more districts of Punjab
Punjab acquires airlift drone for flood rescue operations

Punjab acquires airlift drone for flood rescue operations
Section 144 imposed across Balochistan for 15 days

Section 144 imposed across Balochistan for 15 days
Punjab imposes Section 144 across province

Punjab imposes Section 144 across province
Punjab announces 90-day remission for prisoners on Eid

Punjab announces 90-day remission for prisoners on Eid
Punjab Home Department seizes office of private security company

Punjab Home Department seizes office of private security company
Punjab plans to shift 43 jails to solar energy

Punjab plans to shift 43 jails to solar energy
Balochistan Govt imposes Section 144 for 15 days

Balochistan Govt imposes Section 144 for 15 days
Section 144 extended for three-days in Punjab

Section 144 extended for three-days in Punjab
Punjab imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI's protest

Punjab imposes Section 144 ahead of PTI's protest