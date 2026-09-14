Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect

The Home Department said the measures were introduced as a precautionary step in response to the security warnings.

LAHORE: Punjab authorities have imposed Section 144 across the province from Sept. 13 through Sept. 17, banning public gatherings, rallies and demonstrations after security agencies warned of possible terrorist attacks targeting crowds.

The Punjab government has tightened security measures across the province following what officials described as highly sensitive intelligence about possible attacks by banned militant groups.

The Punjab Home Department issued the order to help prevent violence and protect people and their property during the five-day restriction period.

Under the new measures, groups of five or more people are not allowed to gather in public areas, streets or open spaces. Authorities have also prohibited political rallies, processions, public meetings, sit-ins and demonstrations across Punjab.

The order further bans people from carrying or openly displaying weapons in public places. Officials said legal action could be taken against anyone who encourages or organizes unauthorized gatherings, rallies or demonstrations during the restriction period.

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The notification said, “Credible reports have been received from law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and intelligence agencies (IAs) mentioning a serious and imminent threat to public peace, tranquillity, and the safety of life and property across the province of Punjab by militant/terrorist organizations and hostile intelligence agencies (HIAS).”

It said intelligence agencies had issued “multiple threat alerts” about possible attacks involving suicide bombers, vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIEDs) and targeted killings.

However, the restrictions will not cover mosques or other religious places. Funeral prayers, burial ceremonies and weddings will also be allowed. Courts and government offices will continue to operate, while events approved by the relevant authorities or covered by a valid No Objection Certificate (NOC), will remain exempt.

Security, intelligence and law enforcement personnel performing official duties will also be excluded from the restrictions.

The Home Department said the measures were introduced as a precautionary step in response to the security warnings. Officials said protecting citizens and their property remains the government’s main priority as authorities work to prevent possible attacks and maintain peace throughout Punjab.