Monday, September 14, 2026
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Monday, September 14, 2026
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Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision

Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible

Temperatures may reach 40 C as humidity remains high.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Karachi Weather

KARACHI: According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Karachi is bracing for another hot day Monday, with light rain and thunderstorms expected after 1 p.m., offering possible relief from the heat.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.5 C, while the maximum is expected to reach 40 C. Temperatures were feeling as high as 38 C in the city.

Humidity stood at 68%, while sea breezes remained suspended.

Northerly winds were blowing at around 4 kilometers per hour.

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected in parts of Karachi through Sept. 16, with showers potentially providing temporary relief from the prevailing conditions.

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