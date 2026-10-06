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D.I. Khan targets 135,243 girls in major HPV vaccination drive against cervical cancer

Officials said the HPV vaccine is an important way to prevent cervical cancer and stressed the need to vaccinate girls.

Web Desk October 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
D.I. Khan targets 135,243 girls in major HPV vaccination

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Health officials in Dera Ismail Khan are preparing to vaccinate 135,243 girls ages 9 to 14 against human papillomavirus (HPV), as part of a district-wide campaign aimed at protecting girls from cervical cancer.


District officials reviewed preparations for the campaign at a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Hikmatullah. Government officials and representatives from relevant departments attended the meeting and discussed HPV along with the benefits of vaccination and plans for the campaign.


Officials said the HPV vaccine is an important way to prevent cervical cancer and stressed the need to vaccinate girls. The meeting was told that a single-dose HPV vaccine is now part of national vaccination programs in 162 countries, highlighting its growing use as a preventive measure against cervical cancer.


For the D.I. Khan campaign, authorities have formed mobile, fixed and outreach vaccination teams and completed preparations for the drive. The campaign is tentatively planned for Nov. 2 to 14, although the schedule could change because an anti-polio campaign is also expected to take place in the district during November.


Officials also raised concerns about delays from some schools and religious seminaries in providing information needed to organize the vaccination campaign. Deputy Commissioner Hikmatullah ordered authorities to take action against institutions that fail to cooperate with the campaign.


He called the HPV vaccination drive a national priority and said negligence would not be tolerated. He also urged government agencies, schools, seminaries, parents and other community members to support the campaign and help officials reach the vaccination target.


Hikmatullah said he was confident that vaccination teams would show the same dedication and responsibility they have demonstrated during previous anti-polio campaigns in the district.

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