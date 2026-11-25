World Bank downgrades $150 million Punjab education project over missing baseline data

The project has continued to make progress against its targets, including achievement of the financial targets for the previous fiscal year.

ISLAMABAD: The World Bank has slightly downgraded a $150 million education project in Punjab, citing the non-mobilization of technical assistance and the unavailability of baseline data, despite substantial progress on other targets.





In its public disclosure, the Washington-based multilateral lender downgraded the project's overall implementation progress from "satisfactory" to "moderately satisfactory." It kept the progress toward achieving the project's development objectives unchanged at "moderately satisfactory" and maintained the overall risk rating at moderate.





"The project has continued to make progress against its targets, including achievement of the financial targets for the previous fiscal year. Progress has been recorded across the performance-based conditions," the bank said.





Enrollment in public-private partnership schools has increased substantially from the project baseline, with the year-four target achieved ahead of schedule. In addition, 1,092 more schools now provide early childhood care and education that meets quality standards.





However, classroom construction has yet to begin, although preparatory activities have progressed.





"The formal restructuring of the project to reflect the government's revised construction plan remains an important next step," the bank said, adding that technical assistance supporting several reform deliverables has not yet been mobilized.





Baseline data for the project also remains unavailable and will be addressed during restructuring.





"Continued progress on these arrangements, alongside the commencement of classroom construction, will be important to sustain implementation and achieve the project's intended results," the bank warned.





The World Bank's executive directors approved the $150 million loan in June 2024, with a closing deadline of June 2029. The loan aims to increase participation rates of girls and boys in pre-primary and primary grades and to enhance reading proficiency in primary grades in Punjab.





The project, "Getting Results: Access and Delivery of Quality Education Services in Punjab Project (GRADES)," was designed to improve learning outcomes, recover from learning losses during the COVID-19 pandemic, strengthen school management and expand school participation.





It is expected to directly benefit approximately 5 million children, 7,000 headteachers, 165,000 teachers and more than 3,000 teacher mentors in public schools and Punjab Education Foundation schools.





Project documents reported that, as of June 2024, more than 7 million children in Punjab were out of school. The GRADES project was expected to help the Government of Punjab substantially reduce that number.





The project also aimed to improve foundational learning outcomes for boys and girls already in school by scaling up public-private partnerships, improving school readiness among young children, enhancing the quality and use of teaching and learning materials and assessments, and improving the learning environment in schools.