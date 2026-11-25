Houthi attack on Saudi Public Investment Fund Tower injures 11

The injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians.

RIYADH: Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a tower in Saudi Arabia's financial center on Tuesday, injuring 11 people, the kingdom's civil defense directorate said.





The directorate did not name the tower but posted an image showing damage to the Public Investment Fund Tower. Eyewitness reports by Al Jazeera also indicated that the building hit was the PIF Tower in Riyadh.





The injured included two Saudi citizens, two Indians, three Nepalis and four Egyptians.





The attack comes as tensions have flared again between Saudi Arabia, which leads an international coalition seeking to restore Yemen's internationally recognized government after it was forced to flee in 2015, and the Houthis.





Turki al-Maliki, a spokesperson for the coalition, said one of the towers of the financial center in the Saudi capital was targeted in a "cowardly terrorist attack." He said authorities were conducting an on-site investigation.





It was the second Houthi attack on the tower in six days. The previous attack caused no casualties.





On Wednesday, Houthi Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree warned on X that the port of Jeddah and all Saudi ports along the Red Sea coast would become "targets for our forces" if Riyadh attacks the Yemeni Red Sea port of Hodeidah. The coalition had asked civilians to evacuate the port "for their safety" on Nov. 20.





Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia have been escalating, with the group targeting one of the kingdom's oil refineries on Sunday, according to Reuters. The rebels also have launched drone and ballistic missile attacks against Saudi airports, most recently targeting King Khalid International Airport on Oct. 25.





The new attacks come amid wider strikes by Tehran and Iran-linked forces in the Gulf. Bahrain reported that it was attacked by Iran over the weekend. Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.





"As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site," Bahrain's Interior Ministry said on X. The ministry later said two people, a Bahraini citizen and a Pakistani resident, were injured.