Zeeshan Ali shares space journey as Suparco launches mission information portal

Pakistan's first astronaut shares his hopes for the historic mission, while Suparco's new online platform lets citizens track the space station, explore mission updates and create personalized boarding passes.

Pakistanis have expressed excitement and pride over the country's historic progress in space exploration as its first astronaut, Muhammad Zeeshan Ali, prepares to travel to China's Tiangong space station aboard the Shenzhou-24 mission.





Citizens have described Ali's selection as a landmark achievement for Pakistan, saying it could inspire younger generations to pursue careers in science and technology. They also said the mission reflects the longstanding friendship and mutual trust between Pakistan and China.





Ali, a payload specialist, is expected to become the first foreign astronaut to board China's Tiangong space station.





Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, Ali said he was carrying the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis into space.





"I carry the name of Pakistan on my shoulder, the hopes of 250 million Pakistanis," he said, switching between Urdu, Mandarin and English.

Addressing young people, he added, "To every child who is watching while I'm in orbit, just look up at the sky and remember that I am up there with your dreams."





Meanwhile, the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has launched an online platform, the Suparco Mission Hub, to keep the public informed about the historic mission.





Available at astronaut.suparco.gov.pk, the portal provides information about the space station's modules, the mission timeline and a launch countdown through its Mission Dashboard.





Visitors can also generate, download and share personalized boarding passes by entering their names, cities and other details.





The platform additionally allows users to track the space station's movement and check when it will pass over major Pakistani cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.





Citizens can also send messages of support and access mission-related videos and updates.





Pakistan's officials have welcomed Ali's selection as a significant milestone in relations with China, which is marking 75 years of bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar described the mission as a "source of joy and pride for the entire nation," while Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal said it reflected the two countries' "iron brotherhood."





The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan also shared a message on X, expressing its best wishes for Ali's journey to the Tiangong space station and reaffirming the friendship between the two countries.





Looking ahead, Ali expressed hope that bilateral space cooperation would expand beyond the current mission to include more joint flights and future exploration of the Moon and Mars.





"This mission is not a finish line; I hope the next chapter of China-Pakistan space cooperation will grow from one astronaut and one flight to multiple joint flights, to the Moon, to Mars, and beyond," he said.





"Together with my Chinese crewmates, I will show that this friendship is real, not only on paper, but also in orbit."