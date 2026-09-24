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Pakistan launches strikes on 10 Afghan sites after drone incursions

Islamabad says the locations were linked to drone launches and storage after eight drones entered Pakistani airspace.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Pakistan-Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan struck 10 locations in Afghanistan on Thursday in response to eight drones that Islamabad said entered its airspace from Afghan territory a day earlier, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said.


Tarar said the strikes targeted sites allegedly used to launch and store drones and were carried out in response to the attempted incursions.


“In exercise of its sovereign right to self-defence, Pakistan conducted precision aerial and drone strikes against 10 locations in Afghanistan used for launching and storing these drones,” Tarar said in a statement posted on X.



Pakistan’s air defense systems detected, tracked and intercepted all eight drones before they could reach their intended targets, according to Tarar. Four drones were brought down near the Torkham border, while the other four were intercepted in mountainous areas near Kohat, security officials said.


Tarar described the strikes as “deliberate, precise, calibrated and proportionate,” saying they were limited to identified military objectives directly linked to the attempted attacks.


He condemned what Pakistan described as an unlawful drone incursion from Afghan territory, calling it a violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.


Tarar said Pakistan had repeatedly raised concerns with the Afghan Taliban administration over militant networks operating from Afghan soil. He accused the administration of failing to take what Pakistan considers credible and verifiable action against those networks.


The minister warned that Pakistan would not tolerate attacks launched from Afghan territory, whether by militant groups or the Afghan Taliban administration.


“Pakistan does not seek escalation and remains committed to regional peace, dialogue and constructive engagement,” Tarar said, adding that this commitment should not be viewed as acceptance of hostile actions.


He called on the Afghan Taliban administration to stop hostile activities against Pakistan and prevent Afghan territory from being used to launch attacks.

The latest strikes come amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan following a series of cross-border security incidents.


Pakistan also carried out strikes in Afghanistan earlier this week, saying they targeted militant hideouts. Afghan authorities and the United Nations reported civilian casualties, while Pakistan said 28 militants were killed.


The Afghan Taliban administration has previously denied carrying out attacks against Pakistan.

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