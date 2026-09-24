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Headlines
Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Pakistan seeks US EXIM bank financing for PIA aircraft, refinery upgrades PM Shehbaz Sharif meets IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva at UNGA Gulf stocks edge higher on oil recovery, diplomacy hopes ‘Off Campus’ S2 wraps as leaked BTS footage shakes fandom fever Rising Opioid Use Disorder crisis hits older adults Pakistan develops 'Gender Tracker' to tackle online harassment of women Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza

EU new car registrations rise 5.3% through August as electric, hybrid sales climb

Buyers move away from petrol and diesel as electrified models gain ground

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
electric vehicles

BRUSSELS: New car registrations in the European Union rose 5.3% in the first eight months of 2026, according to figures released Thursday, as buyers turned increasingly to electrified vehicles amid rising energy prices and geopolitical uncertainty.

Battery-electric cars captured 21.7% of the EU market through August, up from 15.8% a year earlier. Hybrid-electric vehicles remained the most popular choice, with a 36.6% share. Plug-in hybrids accounted for 10%, up from 8.8% over the same period in 2025.

The combined share of petrol and diesel cars fell to 29% from 37.5% a year earlier.

Market support measures and a wider range of models helped drive demand for electrified vehicles, according to the report.

Electric cars

A total of 1,641,333 new battery-electric cars were registered from January through August. Three of the four largest EU markets, which together made up 64% of all battery-electric registrations, posted strong growth: France, up 74.2%; Germany, up 53.1%; and Denmark, up 40.9%. Belgium also recorded an increase of 13.1%.

Hybrids

Hybrid-electric registrations rose to 2,759,718 units. Spain (+21%) and Italy (+20.5%) led growth, while Germany (+5.2%) and France (+1.8%) also posted gains.

Plug-in hybrid registrations reached 758,082 units, driven by increases in Italy (+77.6%), Spain (+33.9%) and Germany (+15.6%).

Petrol and diesel

Petrol car registrations fell 18.6% through August, with declines across all major markets. France saw the steepest drop at 35.8%, followed by Germany (-21.9%), Spain (-18.5%) and Italy (-16.7%).

Petrol cars totaled 1,634,733 registrations, and their market share slipped to 21.7% from 28% a year earlier. Diesel registrations also fell 18.6%, and the fuel type now represents 7.3% of new EU registrations, down from 9.4%.


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