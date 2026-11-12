Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention

Gibran’s departure came after several lawmakers called for his removal from office.

INDONESIA: Indonesia’s Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka formally submitted his resignation to the country’s Upper House of Parliament on Thursday, Nov. 12, bringing an end to days of uncertainty surrounding his political future.





Meanwhile, his father and former President Joko Widodo publicly expressed support for President Prabowo Subianto, potentially easing tensions within the country’s political leadership.





The resignation marks one of Indonesia’s most significant political departures since former President Suharto stepped down in 1998.





Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, reaffirmed his support for Prabowo’s administration, saying his priority remained backing government initiatives that benefit the wider population.





Speaking to reporters outside his residence in Solo, Central Java, Widodo said he would continue supporting programs designed to serve the public interest.





The statement came amid growing concerns about divisions between Prabowo and his predecessor. Before eventually supporting Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election, Jokowi had defeated the former military general twice in previous presidential contests.





Their political relationship had increasingly appeared strained, raising concerns about its potential impact on government stability.





Prabowo’s administration is already facing mounting pressure over controversies surrounding its major policy initiatives and questions about its ability to manage Southeast Asia’s largest economy.





Political uncertainty has also affected investor confidence, adding to concerns about Indonesia’s economic outlook.





Investors are increasingly examining the government’s financial strategy and broader economic policies. Concerns about a possible stock market downgrade remain, while the Indonesian rupiah weakened approximately 0.6%, reaching a record low of 18,255 against the U.S. dollar.





Shortly before Widodo made his public statement, Gibran arrived at parliament in Jakarta to meet senior legislative officials.





During a meeting lasting approximately 20 minutes, he formally submitted his resignation and requested that lawmakers begin the necessary procedures, according to upper house Speaker Ahmad Muzani.





Muzani told journalists that Gibran had made the decision independently, describing it as a step taken in the interest of the government and the nation.





He also read portions of the resignation letter during his statement. Senior Law Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra said the resignation was based on personal considerations.





He also pointed to increasing public dissatisfaction, which was mentioned in the five-paragraph letter. Muzani confirmed that Gibran had also delivered his resignation letter directly to President Prabowo, although he did not provide a detailed explanation of the decision.





The 39-year-old politician became Vice President after winning the 2024 election alongside Prabowo. However, the electoral process attracted controversy after Jokowi faced accusations of influencing a court ruling that modified eligibility requirements, allowing his son to participate in the presidential race.





Gibran’s departure came after several lawmakers called for his removal from office, questioning whether he met the required educational qualifications. The controversy intensified following decisions by Indonesia’s Constitutional Court and Supreme Court.





Both raised concerns about the acceptance of Gibran’s overseas secondary school qualifications, which were found to fall short of the legal standards for vice presidential candidates. Election authorities were also criticized for accepting his credentials.





Following Gibran’s resignation, parliamentary leaders are expected to meet to determine the constitutional and administrative steps required to fill the vacant position. Muzani said the upper house must convene a formal session to acknowledge the vacancy.





Parliament will then send a request to President Prabowo, asking him to provide two potential candidates for the vice presidency, according to comments previously made by Law Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra. A parliamentary election to select the next vice president is expected to take place within 60 days.





Meanwhile, questions about the relationship between Prabowo and Jokowi have continued following revelations last week concerning an investigation into alleged illegal surveillance involving senior police officials.





The individuals reportedly under scrutiny include former National Police Chief Listyo Sigit Prabowo, who is widely regarded as an ally of the former president.





On Thursday, police announced that investigators had gathered sufficient preliminary evidence to pursue treason-related charges against four individuals accused of conducting unlawful surveillance. The alleged targets included President Prabowo, politicians, activists and journalists.





During a parliamentary hearing, lawmakers called on current Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto to investigate who may have authorized the alleged surveillance operation involving Listyo. They also demanded clarification about the possible political motives and interests behind the operation.