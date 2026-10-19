Pakistan reports seventh polio case of 2026

Five of the seven polio cases reported this year have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.

KARACHI: Pakistan has reported its seventh polio case of 2026 in Karachi’s East district, raising concerns about the continued presence of the preventable disease.





According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), five of the seven polio cases reported this year have been recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and two in Sindh.

Karachi’s previous polio case was reported in December 2024, the NEOC said.





A comprehensive case investigation has already been launched. The Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) is already analyzing the best science-based response to tackle and prevent further transmission, including targeted vaccination activities and support to strengthen routine immunization.

The last case from Karachi was reported in December 2024.





Despite an overall decline in wild poliovirus transmission, the Karachi has continued to report environmental detections throughout the year, indicating that ongoing transmission remains a real threat for children.





Thanks to polio vaccines which are safe and effective Pakistan has reduced polio cases by 99.8 percent, from an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s to 31 in 2025, and 7 so far this year. Of this year’s 7 reported cases, five are from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (four from southern KP alone) and two are from Sindh.





In 2026, Pakistan has already implemented four large-scale polio campaigns, protecting more than 45 million children multiple times, alongside smaller targeted oral and injectable vaccination campaigns in high-risk areas. In September, a subnational campaign protected over 29.3 million children across the country, while the next vaccination round is scheduled from November 2-8 to protect nearly 24 million in 97 districts, including all districts of Karachi.





Polio is a highly contagious and incurable disease that can cause lifelong paralysis and, in some cases, death. It can, however, be prevented through safe and effective polio vaccines, which have been used safely in 195 countries, including all Muslim-majority countries.





Polio eradication is a collective responsibility. Pakistan’s dedicated frontline workers continue to bring vaccines to children at their doorsteps, while parents and caregivers play a crucial role by ensuring their children receive all recommended doses, including routine immunizations. The PEI urges all parents and communities to ensure that all children under five receive the protective polio vaccine in every round.





Communities, religious leaders, and the media also have a vital role to play in promoting vaccination, countering misinformation, and ensuring every child is reached. Together, we can build a healthier Pakistan for all and achieve a polio-free future for every family, regardless of social or economic status, no matter where they live or who they are





Earlier, Pakistan has confirmed its fifth polio case of 2026, with the latest case reported in Bannu district of southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication in Islamabad said.

The affected child is a 17-month-old girl from Khandar Khankhel Union Council in Domel tehsil of Bannu district.

Four of the country’s five polio cases reported this year have been detected in Bannu Division, including three in Bannu district.





Pakistan recorded 31 polio cases in 2025, compared with an estimated 20,000 cases in the early 1990s, reflecting a 99.8% reduction following decades of vaccination efforts.





However, poliovirus transmission remains persistent in southern KP, despite an overall decline in transmission across the country since 2025.