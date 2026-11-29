Mr. Tinder 'most right-swiped man' charged with rape and sexual assault

Tomlin is accused of attacking an alleged victim at The Groucho Club in London's West End.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service on Sept. 11

The news has sent shock waves across social media, leaving followers stunned as Stefan-Pierre Tomlin, once celebrated as Tinder’s “most right-swiped man” in the U.K., faces serious criminal charges for rape.





The 36-year-old model and actor has been charged with rape and two counts of assault by penetration over an alleged incident at a prestigious London club in 2024, according to police.





Tomlin is accused of attacking an alleged victim at The Groucho Club in London's West End. The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the charges were authorized by the Crown Prosecution Service on Sept. 11 following an extensive investigation.





Originally from Brentwood, England, Tomlin first gained widespread attention in 2017 after Cosmopolitan included him among the U.K.'s 13 most right-swiped men and women.





His dating-app popularity earned him the title of “The Most Right-Swiped Man on Tinder,” helping him build a public profile as a model and actor.





Police previously arrested Tomlin in Hertfordshire in 2024 on suspicion of rape. He made his first court appearance in connection with the latest charges on Nov. 2 and is scheduled to appear again on Nov. 30.





A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the alleged victim continues to receive support from specialist officers. Authorities have not publicly disclosed the person's identity.





The case also brings renewed attention to The Groucho Club, which temporarily closed in late 2024 after Westminster City Council suspended its operating license following a police request.





The private members' club reopened in January 2025. The investigation and upcoming court proceedings have put the former dating-app sensation under an intense spotlight, transforming his once-celebrated online reputation into a headline-making legal controversy.