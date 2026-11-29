Myanmar strikes kill 49 and injure 90 in Rakhine and Kayah states

Myanmar has remained engulfed in conflict since its military seized power in a February 2021 coup.

The violence also comes about a week after the International Court of Justice

NAYPYIDAW: Myanmar's military launched deadly airstrikes and artillery attacks on rebel-controlled areas in western Rakhine and eastern Kayah states on Saturday, Nov. 28, killing at least 49 people and injuring more than 90 others, including children, as civilians gathered for a wedding and went about their daily lives, according to local residents and an aid worker.





The attacks targeted two separate locations, leaving communities devastated and raising fresh concerns over the safety of civilians amid Myanmar's ongoing armed conflict.





According to Reuters, a military fighter jet carried out two bombing raids on Mrauk-U, a town in western Rakhine State controlled by the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed group.





The group's spokesperson said the aircraft dropped two 500-pound bombs before returning for another strike by releasing two additional bombs.





An aid worker reported that the attacks killed approximately 28 civilians, including children and older residents, while around 30 others suffered injuries.





Wedding preparations turn deadly in Kayah State:





In a separate attack in eastern Kayah State, also known as Karenni State, military forces launched a combined assault involving aircraft, drones and artillery against the village of Mobye near the Shan State border.





The attack occurred around midday on Saturday as local residents and people displaced by the fighting were preparing to attend a wedding ceremony.





Residents said the bombardment claimed 21 lives, including kindergarten and first-grade students, and left more than 60 people injured.





The Interim Executive Council of Karenni State, a rebel-led administration governing the region, denounced the assault as a war crime and called on the United Nations and the international community to take strong action.





The latest attacks followed another deadly military operation in central Myanmar's Magway Region earlier in the week. An airstrike on a school compound on Thursday reportedly killed at least 30 people, including children.





The violence also came about a week after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, bringing renewed international attention to the country's treatment of civilians and ethnic communities.





Myanmar has remained engulfed in conflict since its military seized power in a February 2021 coup, triggering widespread resistance and a civil war that has killed approximately 100,000 people and forced more than 3.5 million from their homes.





Reuters said it could not independently confirm the reported death toll, injury figures or accounts of the latest attacks.