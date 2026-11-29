Where does body fat go when you lose weight?

About 84% of lost fat is converted into carbon dioxide and released when a person breathes out, researchers estimate.

Most of the fat people lose during weight loss does not leave the body through sweat. Instead, it is converted into carbon dioxide and released through the lungs, according to researchers from the University of Birmingham.





The researchers explain that fat loss occurs when the body needs more energy than it receives from food, forcing it to use stored fat to meet the demand.





Dietary fat is broken down into fatty acids during digestion. The body uses some of these for essential functions, including building cells, regulating hormones and protecting organs. Any surplus is converted into triglycerides and stored in fat cells for future energy use.





Fat is primarily stored in two forms: subcutaneous fat, which lies beneath the skin, and visceral fat, which accumulates deeper inside the body around internal organs.





When the body enters a calorie deficit, hormonal and neural signals trigger a process called lipolysis, in which stored triglycerides are broken down into fatty acids. These are then transported to cells, where they are used to produce energy.





How does fat leave the body?





Inside cells, fatty acids enter mitochondria, often described as the body's power stations, where they undergo a process known as beta-oxidation. This breaks them down through a series of chemical reactions that ultimately produce carbon dioxide and water.





The researchers estimate that approximately 84% of lost fat is converted into carbon dioxide and expelled through the lungs when a person breathes out. The remaining 16% becomes water, which leaves the body through urine, sweat and other bodily fluids.





This means breathing plays a major role in removing the by-products of fat metabolism, rather than sweat being the main route through which fat leaves the body.





Does exercise help burn more fat?





Physical activity increases the body's energy requirements, while reducing calorie intake lowers the amount of energy supplied through food. When the body consistently uses more energy than it receives, it turns to stored fat to make up the difference.





However, breathing faster does not directly cause fat loss. Exhalation simply removes carbon dioxide produced during fat metabolism; it does not trigger the process itself.

Maintaining a calorie deficit through a balanced diet and regular physical activity remains central to reducing stored body fat.