Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient

More than 10 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with the condition.

A hospital in Osaka performed the world's first surgery using sheets of heart muscle cells derived from iPS technology.

KYOTO: In a medical breakthrough that could reshape the future of Parkinson’s treatment, a Japanese pharmaceutical company has confirmed that a patient has received the world’s first transplant of stem cell-derived brain cells designed to restore dopamine production, marking a major milestone in regenerative medicine.





Sumitomo Pharma announced on Friday, Oct. 30, 2026 that the pioneering procedure was performed at Kyoto University Hospital in October, following Japan’s conditional approval of the therapy earlier this year.





The treatment uses millions of laboratory-developed induced pluripotent stem cells, known as iPS cells, to replace brain cells that are lost as Parkinson’s disease progresses.





The experimental therapy aims to address one of the central causes of Parkinson’s disease: the loss of dopamine-producing neurons.





Dopamine is a chemical messenger that plays an essential role in controlling body movement. Its declining levels can lead to tremors, muscle stiffness and difficulties with balance and coordination.





Unlike conventional treatments that primarily manage symptoms, the new approach seeks to replace damaged or missing cells and potentially improve patients movement-related symptoms.





The procedure involves transforming healthy donor-derived iPS cells into precursor cells capable of developing into dopamine-producing neurons.





These cells are then implanted into the patient's brain, where researchers hope they will mature and help restore dopamine levels.





Japan's regulatory approval followed a clinical trial involving seven patients between the ages of 50 and 69. Each participant received either five million or 10 million cell implants on both sides of the brain.





Researchers monitored the participants for two years. The trial found no major safety concerns, while four of the seven patients demonstrated improvements in their symptoms.





However, the findings remain preliminary, and further research is needed to establish the treatment's long-term safety and effectiveness.





Sumitomo Pharma said it intends to perform additional transplants in approximately 20 to 30 patients by March 2029. The company is also conducting a clinical trial in the United States to further evaluate the treatment.





According to Japanese media reports, the therapy could receive full regulatory approval if its safety and effectiveness are established during the next seven years.





Parkinson's disease is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement and gradually interferes with everyday activities.





More than 10 million people worldwide are estimated to be living with the condition, according to the Parkinson's Foundation.





Although existing medications and other therapies can help control symptoms, they do not stop or reverse the underlying progression of the disease.





The latest development adds to Japan's growing advances in regenerative medicine. Just a month earlier, a hospital in Osaka performed the world's first surgery using sheets of heart muscle cells derived from iPS technology.





The treatment was designed to encourage new blood vessel formation and improve heart function.





Together, these developments highlight the growing potential of stem cell research to move beyond symptom management and explore new ways of repairing damaged human tissue.