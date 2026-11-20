NCCIA busts Karachi man's alleged operation selling stolen U.S. databases

The suspect allegedly used the alias "DP BRUCE" to sell stolen data on LeakBase and Telegram.

The compromised records reportedly included information associated with several major U.S. institutions

KARACHI: A Karachi man accused of trading stolen databases containing sensitive information from U.S. government agencies, law enforcement departments and private businesses has been arrested in an operation by Pakistan's National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), officials said.





The suspect allegedly operated under the online identity "DP BRUCE," using the cybercrime marketplace LeakBase and Telegram to promote and sell databases containing confidential information, according to the agency's investigation.





The compromised records reportedly included information associated with several major U.S. institutions, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), State Department and Department of Defense, as well as multiple police departments.





Private-sector organizations were also allegedly among those affected. Investigators said the suspect received payments for the stolen databases through cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin, allowing the transactions to take place through digital payment channels.





Following what the agency described as credible intelligence, an NCCIA team in Karachi raided a location in Manzoor Colony on Nov. 11 and took the suspect into custody. Officers also confiscated a laptop believed to have been used in the alleged cybercrime operation.





An initial forensic review of the seized computer reportedly revealed several databases and digital files containing potentially confidential records connected to U.S. government bodies, law enforcement agencies and other organizations.





Investigators also found digital traces suggesting that online communication and trading platforms had been used to market, distribute and sell the allegedly stolen information.





The NCCIA said it would continue targeting individuals and organized networks involved in the illegal acquisition and commercial distribution of confidential data.





The agency also pledged to pursue legal proceedings against those suspected of carrying out cybercrimes within Pakistan and across international borders.





The arrest follows another major investigation announced by the agency a day earlier, when it said it had identified a large financial network allegedly connected to illegal online betting, gambling, fraudulent commercial activities and suspected money laundering.





The transactions under investigation were estimated to reach as much as 1 trillion Pakistani rupees. Earlier in November, the agency also reported arresting 130 people, including nine women and four foreign nationals, in a series of operations against suspected international cyber fraud networks.





The investigations targeted illegal call centers, the unauthorized sale of citizens' personal information and online blackmail schemes.