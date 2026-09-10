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NCCIA summons Rizwan, Imam over information from phones

Both cricketers seek additional time to respond to agency notices

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
NCCIA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricketers Muhammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq faced questions from the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) after being summoned over information obtained from their mobile phones, with both players seeking more time to respond, sources said.

The NCCIA had summoned Rizwan, Imam and another national cricketer to investigate information obtained from their mobile devices.

According to sources, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had taken custody of the players' mobile phones and handed them over to the relevant authorities. The NCCIA subsequently issued notices to the cricketers and summoned them for questioning.

Sources said notices were issued to Rizwan and Imam, while a third national cricketer also received a notice from the agency.

The NCCIA is expected to examine the information obtained from the players' phones as part of its inquiry. The PCB has not publicly disclosed why the cricketers' mobile phones were taken into custody or what specific information prompted the investigation.

The development comes after Pakistan suffered heavy defeats in the first two Tests of the ongoing series against England. Following the Lord's Test, the PCB took emergency action and separated seven players and coaches from the team.

The players separated from the squad were Rizwan, Imam, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Head coach Sarfraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were also released.

The NCCIA inquiry, alongside the PCB's recent team changes, has added to scrutiny surrounding the national side following its disappointing Test series.

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