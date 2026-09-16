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Pakistan to host Sri Lanka U17 for six-match series

The teams will play one three-day and five one-day matches at Multan Cricket Stadium from Oct. 9-24.

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Sri Lanka U17

Pakistan’s young cricketers are set for a busy October as Sri Lanka U17 arrives for a six-match series in Multan, giving both teams valuable international experience.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Wednesday that Sri Lanka U17 will tour Pakistan for one three-day match and five one-day games. All matches will be played at Multan Cricket Stadium from Oct. 9-24, with the Sri Lankan team arriving in Multan on Oct. 5.

Both teams will hold practice sessions at Multan Cricket Stadium from Oct. 6-8 before the three-day match begins on Oct. 9.

The longer-format game will continue through Oct. 11, giving the players an opportunity to test their skills in a multi-day contest.

The five one-day matches will follow from Oct. 15-24, with games scheduled for Oct. 15, 17, 19, 21 and 24.

Pakistan’s U17 players are currently attending a Skills Development Camp in Faisalabad, which began July 30.


The camp is part of the PCB’s preparations for the age-group team and follows the National U17 Cup held earlier this year in Faisalabad.

Rawalpindi U17 Region won the tournament, emerging as champions from the domestic competition.

With all matches scheduled at one venue, the series will provide Pakistan and Sri Lanka’s emerging cricketers with consistent playing conditions and a chance to gain international exposure.

The tour also gives Pakistan’s young players an opportunity to build on their domestic preparation against an international opponent before the next stage of their development.

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