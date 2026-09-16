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London mayor Sadiq Khan joins House of Lords

The London mayor is formally introduced as Lord Khan of Tooting at Westminster.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Sadiq Khan

LONDON: Sadiq Khan has entered the House of Lords, taking his seat as Lord Khan of Tooting on Tuesday and adding a new parliamentary role to his career as London’s mayor.

Sadiq Khan was formally introduced in the House of Lords on Sept. 15 after being created Baron Khan of Tooting for life under Letters Patent dated Aug. 20. He took and subscribed the oath and signed an undertaking to abide by the House’s Code of Conduct.

His appointment was part of a list of political peerages announced by the British government in July. The official announcement identified Khan as the mayor of London and a former member of Parliament for Tooting.

Sadiq Khan has served as London mayor since 2016 and won a third term in 2024. Before becoming mayor, he represented Tooting in the House of Commons and held government ministerial roles.

A human rights lawyer before entering frontline politics, Sadiq Khan built his political career around his work in Parliament and at City Hall. His move to the Lords now gives him a role in the chamber responsible for scrutinizing legislation and debating public policy.

Khan will remain mayor of London while serving as a Labour life peer in the House of Lords, according to Parliament’s records.

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