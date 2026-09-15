Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, September 15, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity

Pakistan considers smart lockdown amid rising petroleum prices

The decision was discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where various proposals were reviewed.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to consider a “petroleum smart lockdown” in response to rising petroleum product prices, with a final decision expected later Tuesday.

The decision was discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where various proposals aimed at reducing fuel consumption and transportation were reviewed, according to sources.

Under the proposed smart lockdown, government and private offices could operate for four days a week, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday designated as holidays.

Sources said a rotational working system for government employees was also under consideration to reduce commuting and fuel consumption.

The government is also considering closing markets for three days a week and reducing business hours as part of the proposed measures.

A final decision on the petroleum smart lockdown is expected this evening.

Following the news, traders in Lahore have rejected the federal government’s proposed smart lockdown, saying businesses are already facing severe economic difficulties because of declining customer activity.

An emergency meeting of traders was held at Shah Alam Market under the chairmanship of Anjuman Tajiran Lahore President Mujahid Maqsood Butt, with presidents of various markets across the city attending.

Participants expressed serious concerns over the possibility of the federal government imposing a smart lockdown and said they would reject any such decision.

Butt said Lahore’s markets were already experiencing what he described as a “silent lockdown” because of a sharp decline in customer activity.

“Customers cannot even be seen in Lahore’s markets with binoculars,” he said, highlighting the difficulties faced by traders.

He urged the federal government to reconsider any move toward imposing restrictions, saying the business community was already struggling with severe economic hardships.

“Please, the federal government should take notice of the situation. Traders are already facing immense financial difficulties,” Butt said.

He added that the lack of business had made it difficult for many traders to meet even their basic household expenses.

Butt warned that traders could be forced to stage a protest on Lahore’s Mall Road if the government imposed a lockdown under the current circumstances.

“Please do not take any step toward a lockdown at this time. Otherwise, we will also be forced to sit on Mall Road,” he said.

Recommended

Government allocates Rs5.29 billion for Youth IT Skills training

Government allocates Rs5.29 billion for Youth IT Skills training
Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27

Pakistan allocates record Rs3 Trillion for defense in FY2026-27
Pakistan to present Budget 2026–27 in National Assembly today

Pakistan to present Budget 2026–27 in National Assembly today
No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations

No breakthrough in PPP-government budget negotiations
PASSCO winding-up raises concerns over Pakistan’s wheat reserves

PASSCO winding-up raises concerns over Pakistan’s wheat reserves
Government replaces 62-year old system with a stricter civil service code

Government replaces 62-year old system with a stricter civil service code
Markets, shops, and malls nationwide to close by 8 PM

Markets, shops, and malls nationwide to close by 8 PM
Sindh and Federal Government join hands on National wheat policy

Sindh and Federal Government join hands on National wheat policy
Federal Government restructures missing person’s commission

Federal Government restructures missing person’s commission
Good news for employees, Federal government announces a holiday

Good news for employees, Federal government announces a holiday
Federal government implements rightsizing in ministries amid reforms

Federal government implements rightsizing in ministries amid reforms
Eid ul Adha 2024 Holidays Declared By Federal Government in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha 2024 Holidays Declared By Federal Government in Pakistan