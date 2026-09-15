Pakistan considers smart lockdown amid rising petroleum prices

The decision was discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where various proposals were reviewed.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to consider a “petroleum smart lockdown” in response to rising petroleum product prices, with a final decision expected later Tuesday.

The decision was discussed during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where various proposals aimed at reducing fuel consumption and transportation were reviewed, according to sources.

Under the proposed smart lockdown, government and private offices could operate for four days a week, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday designated as holidays.

Sources said a rotational working system for government employees was also under consideration to reduce commuting and fuel consumption.

The government is also considering closing markets for three days a week and reducing business hours as part of the proposed measures.

A final decision on the petroleum smart lockdown is expected this evening.

Following the news, traders in Lahore have rejected the federal government’s proposed smart lockdown, saying businesses are already facing severe economic difficulties because of declining customer activity.

An emergency meeting of traders was held at Shah Alam Market under the chairmanship of Anjuman Tajiran Lahore President Mujahid Maqsood Butt, with presidents of various markets across the city attending.

Participants expressed serious concerns over the possibility of the federal government imposing a smart lockdown and said they would reject any such decision.

Butt said Lahore’s markets were already experiencing what he described as a “silent lockdown” because of a sharp decline in customer activity.

“Customers cannot even be seen in Lahore’s markets with binoculars,” he said, highlighting the difficulties faced by traders.

He urged the federal government to reconsider any move toward imposing restrictions, saying the business community was already struggling with severe economic hardships.

“Please, the federal government should take notice of the situation. Traders are already facing immense financial difficulties,” Butt said.

He added that the lack of business had made it difficult for many traders to meet even their basic household expenses.

Butt warned that traders could be forced to stage a protest on Lahore’s Mall Road if the government imposed a lockdown under the current circumstances.

“Please do not take any step toward a lockdown at this time. Otherwise, we will also be forced to sit on Mall Road,” he said.