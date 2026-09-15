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Prince Harry and Meghan move kids to new school over security issues

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their children to a new school just two days after the new term began, citing security concerns.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have moved their children to a new school just two days after the new term began, citing security concerns.

According to Hello! Magazine, the couple moved Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, after their small security team found it difficult to safely manage the daily journey to their original school.

A representative for the couple said the decision was made after discussions with their security team about the practical challenges of their current arrangements. The representative stressed that the move was not a reflection of the school, which the couple remains grateful to for the care it provided to their family.

Sources said the family’s home is far enough from the school that maintaining a secure travel convoy became increasingly difficult.

Although security checks at the school had been completed before the term started, the actual school run had not been tested beforehand.

An insider said the family loved the school and had hoped to make the arrangement work but ultimately had to put their children’s safety first.

“It’s a real shame, because they absolutely adored the school, the kids and their parents,” a source close to the couple told the outlet.

“It was perfect for them in every way and the children really enjoyed their time there. They really wanted to make it work, but they had to make a difficult decision based on the fact that the team couldn’t make the school run operationally secure.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet started at a new nearby school on Monday, with Prince Harry reportedly seen dropping his daughter off. The couple has also already been added to parent communication groups at the new school.

The move comes as Prince Harry continues to push for taxpayer-funded security despite no longer holding an official royal role. Last week, the couple was granted a formal security review after their recent return to the UK. During the review, they were asked to provide details about their daily routines, including how their children travel to school.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from royal duties in 2020, have said they returned to England partly to be closer to King Charles III as he continues his cancer treatment.

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