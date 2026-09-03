Meghan Markle’s ex-friend launches new lifestyle brand

Meghan Markle’s former stylist and longtime friend Jessica Mulroney has announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand

TORONTO: Meghan Markle’s former stylist and longtime friend Jessica Mulroney has announced the launch of a new lifestyle brand, a move that could put her business in competition with the Duchess of Sussex’s As Ever brand.

Mulroney’s new venture, called “The Haus of Her,” was established in June 2026. According to the brand’s website, it aims to help women rediscover themselves through connections, experiences and communities focused on personal growth, confidence and transformation.

The brand is also scheduled to host a “Make Your Scent” event at Orris Labs in Toronto on Sept. 15. It plans to offer subscribers curated monthly boxes featuring selected products and experiences.

Mulroney was a close friend of Markle and worked as her stylist while she played Rachel Zane on the television series “Suits.” She was credited with helping shape Markle’s fashion choices for the character before Markle left the show in 2017.

The Canadian stylist also played a role in the wedding of Markle and Prince Harry in 2018.

Reports of a rift between Markle and Mulroney emerged in 2020 following controversy surrounding Mulroney’s dispute with Canadian influencer Sasha Exeter. Mulroney later denied reports of a falling-out with Markle in a social media post, although she subsequently deleted the post.

The launch of The Haus of Her has renewed public interest in the relationship between the two women and comes as Markle continues to develop her own lifestyle business through As Ever.