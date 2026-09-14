Monday, September 14, 2026
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Practical tips and simple exercises to prevent neck pain

Neck pain has become a common problem for people who spend long hours sitting at desks, using computers or looking down at smartphones. Poor posture and keeping the neck in the same position for extended periods can put extra strain on the muscles and joints, increasing the risk of pain and stiffness.

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Neck pain has become a common problem for people who spend long hours sitting at desks, using computers or looking down at smartphones. Poor posture and keeping the neck in the same position for extended periods can put extra strain on the muscles and joints, increasing the risk of pain and stiffness.

Maintain Good Posture

Health experts say small changes in daily habits can help protect the neck and reduce the risk of discomfort. Maintaining good posture is one of the most important steps. When sitting or standing, keep the head centered over the spine and the shoulders aligned with the hips.

When using a phone, holding it closer to eye level can help prevent repeatedly bending the neck downward. People who work at computers should also make sure their screens are positioned at eye level.

Take Regular Breaks

Sitting in the same position for a long time can increase neck and shoulder strain. Taking regular breaks to stand, walk and move the neck and shoulders can help prevent stiffness and discomfort.

Even a few minutes of movement during long periods of work can help reduce the pressure caused by prolonged sitting.

Try Gentle Neck Exercises

Simple exercises can help maintain neck flexibility and mobility. One easy exercise is a gentle neck rotation. Sit upright with your shoulders relaxed and slowly turn your head toward one shoulder as far as comfortable. Hold the position for about five seconds, return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.

Another useful movement is a gentle neck stretch. Slowly tilt your head toward one shoulder while keeping your shoulders relaxed. The movement should create a mild stretch rather than sharp pain.

Try Chin Tucks

Neck retraction, commonly known as a chin tuck, can also help support healthy neck and upper-back posture. Sit or stand upright and gently pull your chin backward without looking up or down. Hold the position briefly before relaxing.

The movement should be gentle and comfortable rather than forced.

Stay Physically Active

Regular physical activity can also help protect the neck and back. Walking and other forms of regular movement can help reduce the effects of prolonged sitting and support overall muscle strength.

People who spend most of their day at a desk should try to include movement throughout the day instead of remaining seated for several hours at a time.

Pay Attention to Your Sleeping Position

Sleep position can also affect the neck. Keeping the head and neck aligned with the rest of the body and using a supportive pillow may help prevent morning stiffness.

Sleeping on the stomach can keep the neck turned to one side for long periods, so other sleeping positions may be more comfortable for people prone to neck pain.

When to Seek Medical Help

Neck exercises should be gentle and should not cause severe pain or make existing symptoms worse. People with persistent or worsening neck pain, numbness, tingling, weakness or pain following an injury should seek medical advice rather than relying only on exercises.

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