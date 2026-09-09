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Fall beauty goes glam with vintage retro waves and dramatic lashes

Fall new beauty fashion trends signal a broader return to expressive, statement-making beauty.

Web Desk September 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fall beauty

Beauty and fashion insiders are pointing to a clear shift this fall, as four distinct looks take over salons, runways and social feeds nationwide.

Stylists, colorists and makeup artists all report the same pattern, a move back toward glamour, drama and color after seasons of minimalist, "no-makeup" looks. From vintage-style waves to bold lash extensions, the fall beauty landscape is embracing more personality than ever. Here's what's trending right now, and why it matters for anyone planning a beauty refresh this season.

Vintage-inspired hairstyles are having a moment again. Classic pin-curl waves, once a staple of old Hollywood glamour, are showing up on runways and red carpets alike.

Stylists say the look works for both formal events and everyday wear, giving it staying power beyond a single season. The style pairs soft curls with sleek, polished finishes, striking a balance between nostalgia and modern simplicity.

Bold, voluminous lashes are stealing the spotlight this month. Unlike the natural, barely-there lash trends of recent years, this look leans into length and fullness. Makeup artists describe the effect as doll-like, with lashes designed to frame the eyes dramatically. The trend fits neatly alongside the broader return to maximalist beauty, where more is more.

Hair color is also getting a refresh. Rather than one flat shade, colorists are blending multiple tones to create depth and movement throughout the hair. This technique, often called dimensional color, gives hair a richer, more natural-looking finish that catches light differently from every angle.

It also tends to grow out more gracefully than single-process color, making it a practical choice for those who want a low-maintenance upgrade without frequent salon visits.

Finally, highlights are back in a big way, but with a twist. Instead of subtle, sun-kissed streaks, this trend favors bold, high-contrast pieces that stand out clearly against the base color. Colorists are placing these chunkier highlights strategically around the face to brighten the complexion. The look works across hair lengths and textures, offering an easy way to update a style without committing to a full color change.

Together, these four trends signal a broader return to expressive, statement-making beauty. Whether it's a retro wave, a dramatic lash or a fresh highlight, this fall's biggest beauty moves all share one thing as they aren't afraid to stand out.

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