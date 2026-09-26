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Caffeine-free moringa tea offers a range of nutritional benefits

Moringa, scientifically known as Moringa oleifera and commonly called the drumstick tree, is grown in tropical and warm regions.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Moringa tea is gaining attention as a caffeine-free herbal drink that contains a range of nutrients and plant compounds with potential health benefits.

Moringa, scientifically known as Moringa oleifera and commonly called the drumstick tree, is grown in tropical and warm regions around the world. Its leaves and seeds are widely used as food because of their nutritional content.

Moringa leaves contain protein, vitamins, minerals and flavonoids. Tea made from the leaves is naturally caffeine-free, making it an option for people looking to reduce their caffeine intake.

Moringa tea can be prepared by adding a few dried leaves or about a teaspoon of dried moringa leaves to a cup of freshly boiled water and allowing it to steep for about five minutes. The tea can then be strained and sweetened according to taste.

Adding green tea leaves to moringa tea will introduce caffeine to the drink.

Research has examined the antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of compounds found in moringa. Some laboratory studies have also found activity against bacteria including Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus epidermidis. However, such findings do not establish moringa tea as a treatment for infections in humans.

Moringa leaves have also been studied for their possible effects on blood sugar. Some research suggests that certain compounds may influence insulin activity and glucose metabolism, but moringa tea should not be considered a substitute for diabetes medication.

The leaves contain plant compounds such as chlorogenic acid, prompting research into their possible effects on metabolism, body weight and fat. However, there is not enough evidence to describe moringa tea as a proven weight-loss treatment.

Researchers have also examined the potential effects of moringa on blood pressure and heart health. More evidence is needed before it can be recommended as a treatment or preventive measure for specific diseases.

People who regularly consume moringa tea generally use it as part of their diet rather than as a medicine. The appropriate amount may vary depending on an individual's health, the product being used and other medications.

Pregnant or breastfeeding women and people taking regular medication should consult a health professional before making moringa tea a regular part of their diet.

Moringa tea can therefore serve as a caffeine-free herbal beverage containing various nutrients and plant compounds. Its potential health effects should be viewed as an area of ongoing research rather than as established medical treatments.

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