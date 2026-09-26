Prince Harry says kids are 'happy' in new UK school

Prince Harry has said his children, Archie and Lilibet, are “happy” at their new school in England after he and his wife, Meghan, reportedly moved them to another school because of security concerns.

Prince Harry has said his children, Archie and Lilibet, are “happy” at their new school in England after he and his wife, Meghan, reportedly moved them to another school because of security concerns.

Speaking to CTV News in Canada on Friday after taking part in a skydiving event near Toronto to raise money for two veterans’ charities, Harry said it was “great to be back on British soil.”

“The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games,” he said, referring to the event for wounded veterans that will be held in Birmingham in July 2027.

Harry and his American wife, Meghan, returned to the United Kingdom last month after spending six years in the United States. The couple moved to the U.S. after stepping down as working members of the British royal family following a difficult period with Harry’s family.

Soon after their return, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, were reportedly moved to a new school because of security concerns, according to British media reports.

Hello! magazine reported that the distance to the school and heavy traffic along the route had raised security concerns.

The family is reportedly living in the Cotswolds in central England.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, are known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Harry appears to have improved his relationship with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, during his recent visits to the United Kingdom.

However, Harry reportedly remains estranged from his brother, heir to the throne Prince William, and his wife, Catherine.