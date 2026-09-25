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KP CM Sohail Afridi announces new date for Islamabad long march

Afridi said the PTI’s long march would depart from Peshawar on October 4.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has postponed its planned long march toward Islamabad from September 27 to October 4, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi announced Friday.

Afridi said the PTI’s long march would depart from Peshawar on October 4. The announcement confirmed earlier reports that the party’s political committee had decided to defer the march.

The decision came after a meeting of the PTI political committee, where party leaders discussed preparations for the march and the prevailing political situation.

Earlier, party sources had indicated that a second meeting would be held to consult Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Raja Nasir Abbas before a formal announcement was made.

Sources said PTI leaders, including Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Asad Qaiser, Junaid Akbar and Sohail Afridi, had discussed postponing the march to allow more time for preparations.

The sources also cited logistical challenges and a lack of expected financial support for the march among the factors discussed by the party leadership.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership decided to postpone its planned long march to Islamabad until Oct. 5, according to party sources. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi is expected to formally announce the decision.

PTI had announced last month that it would march to Islamabad on Sept. 27 to demand the release of party founder. The party had been preparing a main convoy from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with caravans from other parts of the country expected to join the march before heading toward the federal capital. The federal government had warned PTI against proceeding with the protest.

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