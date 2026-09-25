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Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosts cultural luncheon at St. James’s Palace

The event highlighted the long-standing connection between Manchester’s industrial history.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Duchess of Edinburgh Sophie hosted a special luncheon at St. James’s Palace, bringing together leaders from business, industry, and the arts as part of her ongoing support for the Hallé Concerts Society.


Sophie, who serves as a patron of the Manchester-based musical organization, welcomed guests at the gathering as she continued her work with the historic orchestra.


The event highlighted the long-standing connection between Manchester’s industrial history and its cultural scene. The Hallé has played an important role in British music and culture for more than 160 years.


The organization was founded in 1858 by German-born pianist and conductor Sir Charles Hallé. Its first concert was held Jan. 30, 1858, at Manchester’s Free Trade Hall, during a period when the city was growing rapidly as a major center of the Industrial Revolution.


The relationship between Manchester’s industrial past and its cultural identity remains an important part of the Hallé’s story. Sophie has previously visited the Hallé in Manchester.


In 2023, she officially opened the Oglesby Centre at Hallé St Peter’s and attended a performance by the Hallé Ancoats Community Choir.


Her latest engagement reflects her continued involvement with the organization and its work in supporting music, and the arts.

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