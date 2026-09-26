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Five unique pumpkin recipes for 2026

Pumpkin is a popular seasonal ingredient that can be used in much more than traditional soups and desserts. Its mild, slightly sweet flavor makes it suitable for both sweet and savory dishes. If you are looking for new ways to enjoy pumpkin in 2026, these five simple recipes can add variety to your meals.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Pumpkin is a popular seasonal ingredient that can be used in much more than traditional soups and desserts. Its mild, slightly sweet flavor makes it suitable for both sweet and savory dishes. If you are looking for new ways to enjoy pumpkin in 2026, these five simple recipes can add variety to your meals.

1. Creamy Pumpkin Pasta

Pumpkin pasta is an easy option for a quick and comforting meal. Cook your favorite pasta and prepare a sauce using pumpkin puree, garlic, milk or cream, black pepper and a small amount of cheese. Mix the sauce with the cooked pasta and add herbs such as parsley or basil. The pumpkin gives the dish a creamy texture and mild sweetness without making it too heavy.

2. Spiced Pumpkin Soup

Pumpkin soup is a classic, but adding a few spices can give it a fresh taste. Cook pumpkin with onions, garlic and vegetable stock until soft. Blend the mixture until smooth and add black pepper, cinnamon and a small amount of ginger. You can finish the soup with a spoonful of yogurt or cream. Serve it warm with toasted bread for a simple meal.

3. Pumpkin and Chickpea Salad

For a lighter option, try combining roasted pumpkin with chickpeas. Cut pumpkin into small pieces, season with olive oil, black pepper and a little cumin, then roast until tender. Mix it with boiled chickpeas, cucumber, tomatoes and fresh herbs. A simple dressing made with lemon juice and olive oil can bring all the flavors together.

4. Pumpkin Pancakes

Pumpkin can also be used to make a delicious breakfast. Mix pumpkin puree with flour, eggs, milk, baking powder and a little cinnamon. Cook small portions of the batter on a lightly greased pan until golden on both sides. Serve the pancakes with honey, yogurt or fresh fruit for a warm and filling breakfast.

5. Pumpkin Rice Bowl

A pumpkin rice bowl can turn simple ingredients into a satisfying meal. Roast pumpkin cubes with garlic, cumin and black pepper. Serve them over cooked rice with vegetables such as carrots, peas or spinach. Add yogurt or a light lemon dressing for extra flavor. You can also include beans or chickpeas for added protein.


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