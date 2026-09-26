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Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album

Tim Healy greeted the crowd and encouraged them to buy merchandise from the event.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Matty Healy gives fans major update

Matty Healy has finally given fans something to talk about his fire start-up! After months of cryptic hints and speculation, the frontman of "The 1975" has revealed that the band’s long-awaited new album is almost finished.


Healy, 37, shared the update in a video played during a tribute event that he could not attend in person. Speaking to fans through the video, the singer said he has been working on the new The 1975 album but admitted that finishing it has been difficult.

Healy said the record is not completely done yet, but it is “pretty much finished.” The singer also sent his best wishes to everyone attending the event and introduced his father, actor Tim Healy, who appeared in the video.


Tim Healy greeted the crowd and encouraged them to buy merchandise from the event. He explained that the money raised would help support young and talented people in Northeast England.


He also mentioned that his son is a patron of the event before giving fans his own reaction to the upcoming album. “And the 1975 album. Fantastic,” Tim Healy said.


The short appearance quickly caught fans’ attention, especially because Matty Healy has been dropping mysterious hints about the album for some time without directly confirming its progress.


The latest comments have now added fuel to the excitement surrounding the band's next record, with fans eagerly waiting to find out when the album will finally be released.

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