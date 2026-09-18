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‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend

According to health institutions such as Mayo Clinic, shared meals can help people reconnect, build stronger emotional bonds and reduce stress.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
‘Food divorce’ turns separate dinner plates

A new social media-fueled food trend dubbed “food divorce” is seeing partners cook, order and eat separate meals, driven by different diets, food intolerances, busy work schedules and simply having completely different cravings. What sounds like a relationship problem is becoming an increasingly normal way for couples to keep dinner drama off the menu.


The name sounds dramatic, but it does not mean the relationship is ending. Some relationship experts call it a practical strategy that trims household friction. Different work hours, health goals and cultural preferences can also pull plates apart. GLP-1 medications add another wrinkle.


Dr. Leila Fathi, a researcher at City St George's, University of London, told Metro that side effects such as nausea and reduced appetite can reshape people's relationship with food, sometimes leaving couples eating apart. But the table may matter more than the menu.


According to health institutions such as Mayo Clinic, shared meals can help people reconnect, build stronger emotional bonds and reduce stress. North Carolina dietitian Tanya Freirich said that couples who stop eating together can drift into a "roommate dynamic." Separate meals can also mean higher grocery bills, more prep time and more dishes. Studies show people dining alone tend to eat faster, scroll their phones and reach for processed convenience foods.


An occasional solo supper is unlikely to do damage. Trouble starts when eating apart becomes the default and shared mealtimes gradually vanish. The fix does not have to be all or nothing. People recommend "modular" meals, in which the protein, carbohydrate and vegetables are cooked separately and each partner builds a personalized plate.

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