Friday, September 18, 2026
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Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
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Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Pakistan

The price of petrol was cut by Rs1.65 per liter, bringing it down to Rs389.14 per liter.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Friday announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel, according to a statement issued by the Petroleum Division.

The price of petrol was cut by Rs1.65 per liter, bringing it down to Rs389.14 per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel was reduced by 88 paisas per liter to Rs424.04 per liter.

The new prices will remain in effect for September 19, 20 and 21, the Petroleum Division said.

The statement said the revised prices were linked to international market prices for petrol and diesel.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said Friday that his party would cancel its planned long march if the government abolished the petroleum levy immediately.

Speaking at public gatherings in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rehman said the Jamaat-e-Islami would begin its march toward Islamabad on Sept. 20 and expected to reach the capital on Sept. 23 or 24. He said he would travel from Karachi by train as part of the march.

“We are not fond of protests. If the government abolishes the petroleum levy today, we will cancel the march,” Rehman said.

He said the party had presented its proposals to the government, but authorities had refused to accept them. He added that the party would proceed with the march and respond if attempts were made to obstruct it.

Rehman said changing political parties would not by itself change the country’s circumstances, arguing that parties facing allegations of entrenched interests could not effectively raise their voice against such issues.

He also called on the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to address public problems, saying the province continued to face challenges related to the economy and security.

The Jamaat-e-Islami announced the Sept. 20 march as part of its campaign against the petroleum levy. The party has held sit-ins and protests in several cities and has made withdrawal of the levy its central demand.

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