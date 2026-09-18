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‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana

The influential rapper who helped shape British hip-hop and later became a mentor to stars including KSI.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies

British rapper Sway DaSafo has died at 44, sending shockwaves through the UK music scene as fans, artists and the MOBO Awards organization mourn the influential rapper who helped shape British hip-hop and later became a mentor to stars including KSI.


Sway, whose real name was Derek Safo, died at his home in Ghana, according to a report. His cause of death has not been publicly disclosed. The news sparked an emotional outpouring from KSI, who credited Sway with believing in him when others dismissed his early music ambitions.


“You believed in me when many didn’t. You gave me a chance when many didn’t,” KSI wrote in a tribute. He also remembered Sway as being “like a father figure” and said the loss “hurts a lot.”


Sway became a major name in British hip-hop after making history at the 2005 MOBO Awards. While still unsigned and without a debut album, he won Best Hip-Hop Act, beating major U.S. rap stars 50 Cent and The Game. The victory became a defining moment in his career and an important milestone.


Born Derek Safo in Hornsey, North London, to Ghanaian parents, Sway developed a distinctive style that moved between hip-hop, grime and club music. His storytelling and independent approach helped him stand out during the rise of British rap in the 2000s.


His breakthrough continued with his 2006 debut album, This Is My Demo. The critically acclaimed record was shortlisted for the Mercury Prize. Among his notable tracks were “Little Derek” and “Still Speedin’,” while his wider career included collaborations with artists such as Ed Sheeran, Riz Ahmed, Kano and Akon.

Sway also built a reputation as a producer, label executive and mentor. Through his Dcypha Productions label, he helped develop emerging talent and played an important role in KSI's early music journey. His influence also reached television and film. Sway appeared in the British crime drama Top Boy, further expanding his career beyond music.


The YouTube star and musician remembered the late rapper as someone who gave him an opportunity when others did not believe in his potential. His tribute highlighted the personal relationship between the two artists and the lasting influence

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