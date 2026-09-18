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16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott 16-year-old student opens fire at Philippines high school, leaving 3 dead and 8 injured U.S. F-16 erupts in flames on Michigan field in fiery training crash as pilot ejects safely Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz kick-starts 'Pakistan International Auto Show' 2026 at Lahore Expo Centre Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Study uncovers cellular mystery behind children’s congenital heart defects Kohat police lines blast leaves 15 dead, 50 injured China presses Iran to rein In Houthis as Saudi Arabia seeks Beijing's help Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says SBP clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation Seven militants killed in Balochistan security operations US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott

Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever with surprise Rosalía collaboration

“Dopamine Chamber” is set to tackle a wide range of modern issues.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Fontaines D.C. fuels dopamine fever

Fontaines D.C. is turning up the buzz in the music industry with a surprise collaboration with Spanish superstar Rosalía, who joins the Irish post-punk band on “Where Is Gone," a track featured on their upcoming album “Dopamine Chamber".


“Dopamine Chamber” is set to tackle a wide range of modern issues, with the band exploring themes including artificial intelligence, politics, climate change and celebrity culture. Frontman Grian Chatten described the album by saying the band wanted to create a collection of songs that could affect listeners' minds and moods in different ways.


Bassist Conor Deegan said the band’s previous albums often explored ideas of home, distance and searching for romance beyond Dublin. On the new record, that search has shifted toward a bigger question as to where people go when they want to escape.


The album was recorded across London, the English countryside and Palermo, Sicily. During the sessions in Palermo, Chatten reportedly created a makeshift vocal booth using mattresses and cushions.


Chatten also compared “Dopamine Chamber” with the band’s 2024 album “Romance.” He said the earlier record felt partly shaped by human creativity and partly by automation, while the new album goes further into that tension. Rather than offering an easy sense of hope, Chatten said the new project aims to confront the darker side of modern life and reflect its ugliness more directly.


The unexpected team-up is already sparking curiosity among music fans, as the genre-blending Spanish star brings her distinctive sound to the band’s 11-track album. Fontaines D.C. says the project is designed to explore different moods while offering listeners a dose of musical energy.


The album’s lead single, “Marianne,” draws inspiration from “Ripley,” the 2024 American neo-noir psychological thriller starring Irish actor Andrew Scott as con artist Tom Ripley. The series is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 crime novel “The Talented Mr. Ripley.”


With Rosalía and Fontaines D.C. teaming up on the new song, the collaboration takes their musical blend to another level, building fan anticipation for this new album, which will be released Oct. 16.

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