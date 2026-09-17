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U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen

Powerus provides aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial applications.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal

ISLAMABAD: A U.S. drone company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Pakistan Army that includes an initial order for unmanned aerial systems, marking a new step in growing defense cooperation between both countries.


Powerus co-founder Brett Velicovich said that the agreement covers unmanned aerial systems but declined to disclose the size, value or specific details of the order, citing security concerns and confidentiality.


The agreement was discussed on Wednesday, Sept. 16, after a Powerus delegation led by Velicovich met with Field Marshal Asim Munir, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). The meeting focused on defense procurement, production and long-term capacity building.


Powerus provides aerial and maritime drones for military and industrial applications. The company is also preparing to merge with Aureus Greenway Holdings, a publicly traded company backed by an investment fund linked to U.S. President Donald Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.


The two companies have said they expect the merger to be completed in early October. The investment fund is expected to hold a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in the combined company after the merger, according to reports.


The Powerus-Pakistan agreement comes as relations between Washington and Islamabad have shown signs of strengthening after years of tensions. Trump has publicly praised Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir, while Pakistan has pursued new economic, financial and defense initiatives aimed at expanding ties with the United States.


Powerus founder and chief executive, said Pakistan's private defense industry is still developing, creating opportunities for U.S. companies.

"The goal would be a joint technology relationship, pairing best-in-breed technology from the U.S. with best-in-breed technology from Pakistan," Velicovich said, adding that Powerus was exploring ways to potentially build technology in Pakistan.


A spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. said he was a passive investor with an indirect stake in the company.

"Don has no involvement whatsoever in the management or operations of Powerus and plays absolutely no role in the procurement of contracts in the United States or abroad," the spokesperson said.


"He had no prior knowledge of this deal and had no involvement of any kind in its negotiation, procurement or execution." Eric Trump could not immediately be reached for comment. White House Special Assistant to the President and Principal Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly said: "There are no conflicts of interest."

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