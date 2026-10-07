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Headlines
“Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar WHO seeks answers from Russia after anti-plague lab worker dies PM Shehbaz orders winter gas load management plan, ensure uninterrupted imports Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs1.19, cuts diesel by Rs1.91 “Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm Ex-CIA officer admits exposing secret source after gold stash found at home Pakistan Navy nets $96 million narcotics haul in the Arabian Sea Russia’s missile barrage turns overnight tragic for Ukraine residents killing 15 Bahrain FM Al Zayani heads to Pakistan for trade, defense talks with Ishaq Dar WHO seeks answers from Russia after anti-plague lab worker dies PM Shehbaz orders winter gas load management plan, ensure uninterrupted imports Pakistan raises petrol price by Rs1.19, cuts diesel by Rs1.91

“Can I go inside your heart?” Other Mommy sets off a chilling horror storm

The mystery becomes even darker as “Other Mommy” begins moving through the family’s home and targeting Bela.

Web Desk October 07, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Jessica Chastain’s terrifying double role, a mysterious entity and a young girl caught in her grip.

“Can I go inside your heart? that chilling question from the Other Mommy movie trailer has sent a fresh wave of horror across the internet, leaving fans wondering what exactly is hiding behind the familiar face of a mother.


As the supernatural psychological thriller heads toward theaters, Jessica Chastain’s terrifying double role, a mysterious entity, and a young girl caught in her grip are fueling online buzz and speculation about what could be one of the season’s most unsettling horror releases.

Directed by Rob Savage and written by Nathan Elston, based on Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel Incidents Around the House, the film turns one of the safest places imaginable, home into a nightmare where a child can no longer tell which mother is real.


The trailer establishes its disturbing premise. Young Bela encounters another version of her mother, creating a terrifying question at the center of the story: What happens when the person who looks exactly like your mother may not be your mother at all?

That mystery becomes even darker as “Other Mommy” begins moving through the family’s home and targeting Bela. For Chastain, her character marks another major return to the horror genre.


The Oscar-winning actress has already shown that she can carry emotionally intense and frightening characters, from her leading role in Mama to her portrayal of adult Beverly Marsh in It Chapter Two. Her return to horror now gives fans another reason to watch this movie closely. This time, however, Chastain is not simply facing a supernatural threat.


The film comes from the team behind some of modern horror’s biggest names. James Wan, known for shaping franchises such as Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring, serves as a producer through Atomic Monster, alongside Blumhouse Productions. Savage, who directed Host and The Boogeyman, is behind the camera.


The cast also includes Jay Duplass as Bela’s father, Arabella Olivia Clark as Bela, Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen. Rather than relying only on a conventional monster hiding in the shadows, Other Mommy appears to build its horror around uncertainty, family and psychological fear.


With the film’s Oct. 9, 2026 release approaching, the trailer has given horror fans plenty to dissect. The appearance of two versions of Bela’s mother, the mysterious entity’s connection with the child.

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