EV-D68 virus spreading in California, poses risk to children

Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, has been detected in wastewater surveillance in areas including Palo Alto and Napa.

CALIFORNIA: An enterovirus that can cause a rare polio-like neurological illness in children is spreading in parts of California, according to reports.

Enterovirus D68, or EV-D68, has been detected in wastewater surveillance in areas including Palo Alto, Napa, southeastern San Francisco and San Rafael, according to data released by WastewaterSCAN, which monitors viruses in community wastewater.

EV-D68 typically causes respiratory illness, with symptoms similar to a common cold. Symptoms can include coughing, breathing difficulties and wheezing.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children infected with the virus may also develop fever, while some cases can lead to severe breathing difficulties or pneumonia. Infants, young children and adolescents may be particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

In rare cases, EV-D68 can cause acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, an uncommon but serious neurological condition that primarily affects children.

Symptoms of AFM generally appear several weeks after an EV-D68 infection and can include sudden weakness in the arms or legs and other neurological problems.

Health experts advise parents to seek immediate medical attention if children develop severe breathing difficulties or unusual neurological symptoms.